Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $610.67 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,827,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 183,849 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $610,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. 13,729,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

