FirstService (TSE:FSV) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$216.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$199.66 on Thursday. FirstService has a one year low of C$106.90 and a one year high of C$219.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

