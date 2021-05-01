First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

