First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.60 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
