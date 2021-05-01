First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

