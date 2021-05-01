First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 17th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:FAM opened at $10.17 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.