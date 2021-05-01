First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

FSLR stock traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.