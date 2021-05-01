First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $22.98 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

