First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,734 shares of company stock worth $4,483,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Horizon by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Horizon by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 192,922 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Horizon by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

