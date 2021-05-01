First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,730. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

