First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

