First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

FCF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 454,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

