First American Trust FSB Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 805,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,753. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.