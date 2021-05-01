First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,801. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

