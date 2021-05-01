First American Trust FSB Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.36. 134,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.