First American Trust FSB Purchases 2,539 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 28,413,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,570,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.