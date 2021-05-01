First American Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

KO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $53.98. 14,912,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,062,760. The company has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

