First American Trust FSB Buys 457 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.61. 1,008,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,494. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.