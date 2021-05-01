FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

