Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 85.25 ($1.11), with a volume of 2875331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The firm has a market cap of £115.39 million and a PE ratio of -59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.