Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.29 ($83.87).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FIE opened at €63.30 ($74.47) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.21. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.