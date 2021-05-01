Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Nordson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $211.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.16. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $153.01 and a one year high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

