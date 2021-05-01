Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 66 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $223.69 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day moving average of $225.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

