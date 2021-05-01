Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $412.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

