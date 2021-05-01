Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.