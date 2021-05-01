Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

