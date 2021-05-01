Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 576.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $46.42 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $47.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

