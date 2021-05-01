Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $114.85.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.