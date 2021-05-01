Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $131.77 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

