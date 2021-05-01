Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cigna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

