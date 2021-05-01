Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,182.51 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,140.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

