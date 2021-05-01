Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,266 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

TY opened at $33.77 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.