Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,603,390 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

