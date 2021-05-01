FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

