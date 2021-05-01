Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 2,550,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,055. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

