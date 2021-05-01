Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$700.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$625.00 to C$700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$662.50.

Shares of FFH opened at C$561.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$552.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$475.76. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$319.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

