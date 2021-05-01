Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.45 EPS

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.46 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

FRFHF stock opened at $456.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $465.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

