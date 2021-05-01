Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

