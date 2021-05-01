Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.12.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,518,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,115,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.