Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

