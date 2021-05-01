extraDNA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $277,929.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $277,929.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.51 or 0.99868103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $788.91 or 0.01373323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00541078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.90 or 0.00353207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.00180462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.