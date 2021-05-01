Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 221,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,751. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

