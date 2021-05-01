Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EXPO opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. Exponent has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

