Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($3.21). Expedia Group posted earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $8.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.31.

EXPE traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $176.23. 1,029,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

