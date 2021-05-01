ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 191,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.77.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.