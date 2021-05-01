ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ExlService also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

EXLS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 191,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.77.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.20.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.