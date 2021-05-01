ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $11,984.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004337 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00638695 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014677 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

