Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 473 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

