Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $32,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.39.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

