Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 139.3% in April

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the March 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Exagen stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XGN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

